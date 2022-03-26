Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Releases Video Showing Russia's Military Equipment Losses

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second month on Monday, a video has been released by the Ukrainian ministry showing the Russian military equipment's destruction. The aerial view of the destruction shows that there are a few vehicles parked in a deserted land and some kind of installation which seems to be of Russian origin. The parked vehicles have been blown up and heavy fog can be seen coming out as the Russian military equipment comes under the attack of Ukraine's troops.

It is unclear where the Ukrainians mounted this attack, however, it could be from one of their Bayrakhtar drones or their shoulder-mounted RPG rocket grenade launchers. Ukraine has been using Turkish Bayrakhtar drones, Bazookas provided by the UK and other military armaments. Recently, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Russia's invasion is unabated and it is appearing to focus more on eastern Donbas region. Ukraine further warned that Russia appears to be planning a major offensive in the eastern region.

Russian troops enter Slavutych

On Saturday, the governor of the Kyiv region said that the Russian armed forces have entered the city of Slavutych and have seized a hospital in the city. Slavutych is located in the north of the capital city, Kyiv and west of Chernihiv, outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster. Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk said that the Russians also kidnapped the city’s mayor, but some media reported later in the day that the mayor was released swiftly. Neither claim could be verified independently.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister and Defence Ministers meet Biden

US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign and Defence Ministers in a first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will also be making a rare visit to Biden out of Ukraine to discuss the developments as war ensues against Russian forces, the White House informed in a press release.

The White House said that Biden would "drop by" for a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital, Warsaw. Biden had last met Kuleba in Washington on February 22, just two days prior to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

