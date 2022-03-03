Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Shelling Destroys School In Ukraine's Kharkiv

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for an eighth straight day, the Russian military continues to advance towards Ukraine's largest cities, including Kharkiv and capital Kyiv. Numerous explosions and attacks have been reported from across the country with escalating military actions. Videos have been surfacing from various places showing live attacks and huge sounds of explosions. On the eighth day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have claimed that Russian troops are failing in almost all areas in which they are advancing and have resorted to tactics of night shelling on residential areas of large cities.

As per the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, a school can be seen destroyed by the Russian troops in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Strategic bombarding is being done by the Russian military, especially in the largest cities by targeting administrative buildings, schools, TV towers, despite Moscow claiming that "no attack is being done on civilians." Even on the eighth day of the invasion, Ukraine continues to show resistance.

Additionally, several videos from the location show multiple explosions from different angles in Kharkiv as Russian troops advance towards other major cities. Many eyewitnesses have also taken to social media handles to share videos of the explosions and blasts from the country's second-largest city.

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, Kyiv delaying it: Russian foreign minister

Furthermore, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, March 3, claimed that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv is delaying it. The Russian diplomat added that Russia is ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe as well during these talks.

"Again, the Ukrainian team found some pretext to postpone these negotiations. Surely they are receiving instructions from Washington, there is no doubt about it. This country is absolutely not independent," Sputnik quoted Lavrov saying.

On the eighth day with Russian forces ramping up attacks in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has claimed that over 9,000 Russian troops were killed so far. However, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war.