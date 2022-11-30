China Warns US Officials 'not To Interfere In Its Relationship With India', Says Pentagon

China has recently issued a warning to American officials not to meddle in its relations with India, according to a report to Congress from the Pentagon. On Tuesday, the Pentagon said in the report that the Chinese officials have attempted to downplay the seriousness of the crisis throughout their standoff with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), focusing on Beijing's intention to maintain border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other aspects of their bilateral relationship with India.

In its most recent report to Congress on China's military development, the Pentagon made this statement, “The PRC (People's Republic of China) seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the United States. PRC officials have warned U.S. officials to not interfere with the PRC’s relationship with India," PTI reported.

Pentagon talks about India-China ties

Furthermore, the Pentagon stated that in a part of the China-India border, the PLA continued the deployment of soldiers and sustained infrastructure construction along the LAC into 2021. As both parties resisted giving up perceived advantages on the border, the negotiations made little progress, it added.

It is pertinent to mention that Chinese and Indian soldiers clashed in many areas along the LAC beginning in May 2020, using rocks, batons, and clubs covered with barbed wire. Forces were gathered on both sides of the border as a result of the ensuing stalemate.

According to the Pentagon, each nation wanted the evacuation of the other's soldiers and a return to the situation before the stalemate, but neither China nor India accepted such demands. It continued by saying, “The PRC blamed the standoff on Indian infrastructure construction, which it perceived as encroaching on PRC territory, while India accused China of launching aggressive incursions into India's territory”.

Notably, the PLA has maintained a constant troop presence and continuing infrastructure development along the LAC since the 2020 conflict. The report stated that the conflict in the 2020 Galwan Valley was the two countries' worst in 46 years. The Pentagon said, citing PRC officials, on June 15, 2020, patrols brutally battled in Galwan Valley, killing over twenty Indian soldiers and four PLA forces.

In the meantime, new satellite footage revealed that China has constructed a military base close to its contentious border with India, a move that indicates Beijing's aspirations for a long-term presence there, Politico reported. Photos obtained by the China Power project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and provided to NatSec Daily show the People's Liberation Army building a garrison and headquarters to house soldiers at Pangong Tso, a remote lake that spans the Line of Actual Control between the two nations.

(Image: AP/ PTI)