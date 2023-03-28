Last Updated:

In Pics: Horror & Shock Rattle Nashville As Mass Shooting At The Covenant School Kills Six

A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in USA and killed three children & three adults after elaborately planning the massacre

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The shooter elaborately planned the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
Police gave unclear information on the gender of the shooter. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Hale. 

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters but gave chilling examples of the shooter’s prior planning for the targeted attack.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he said. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The shooter gained entry by firing into glass doors on the building, shattering them, police later said in a tweet.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” weapons as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists a Katherine Koonce as the head of the school.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
Students held hands as they walked towards school buses, which drove them to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
President Joe Biden, while speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
Biden later ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff on all federal buildings through March 31. He also spoke to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper about the shooting.

Nashville Covenant School shooting; March 27, 2023
The Convent school in Nashville has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

