Goa Elections: Kejriwal Says 'Mamata Won't Even Get 1% Vote, We Have Delivered In Delhi'

A day before crucial elections in the state of Goa and Uttrakhand, AAP's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke exclusively to Republic TV and urged people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party for good governance. The Delhi Chief Minister, who has led the charge of the campaign for AAP in both the states, said that BJP and Congress have just looted the people of these two states and that citizens should give AAP a chance.

"I would like to appeal to the people of Goa and Uttrakhand to vote for AAP. People gave a mandate to BJP as well as congress but both parties have looted the people of Uttar Pradesh. I request people to give one chance to AAP. We have given an Honest government in Delhi. We will repeat the Delhi model in Goa and Uttrakhand if voted to power," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal further said that people now want to give a vote on the issues concerning them. He assured that AAP would bring change if voted to power.

"See people gave us a massive mandate in Delhi, Congress has come down to zero in Delhi so it is now proven that people want that issues concerning them should be discussed. When I go to other states, people demand Delhi like governance in their state. Have the parties like BJP and Congress ever been asked to vote on the name of betterment of schools? No, but we have and we have delivered in Delhi," he continued.

"Unemployed youth in Uttrakhand is migrating from the state because there is no school, no health services and there is no employment. In Delhi, we have worked on all these sectors," added the Delhi Chief Minister.

AAP chief has requested the people of Goa not to vote for a hung assembly but for a full majority government and for this they must give a huge mandate to AAP.

"I appeal to the people of Goa to not vote for a hung assembly in the state. People should vote for a full majority government to AAP. There is no doubt that after the announcement of results in Goa, all congress leaders will go and join the BJP. People who want to vote against BJP, should not vote for congress or MGP, they should vote for AAP only" said Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, who shares a very good equation with Mamata Banerjee, is fighting against her in the state of Goa. When asked if TMC is a contender in Goa, Kejriwal said that not even one percent of the population would vote for TMC.

"No No, Nobody is going to vote for Mamata Banerjee. She won't get even one per cent vote from Goa" said Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister further explained his views on Hindutva, where he said his Hindutva is different from BJP's as he believes serving people, making schools/Hospitals and sending people to pilgrimage is real Hindutva. He asserted that killing people and spreading hatred is not Hindutva.

"Our Hindutva is different from BJP's Hindutva, they spread hatred just for the sake of power. I am also Hindu, I make arrangements for free pilgrimage to the people in Delhi from all communities. Making schools, colleges, Hospitals for the people is real Hindutva, killing them or spreading hatred is not Hindutva," said Arvind Kejriwal.

While explaining his vision of expanding the Aam Aadmi Party nationally, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that he wants to expand nationally. Kejriwal further warned other parties to change their politics, failing which else AAP will come and bring about a change.

"AAP is seeing these elections to improve the condition of the country. Yes, we have national ambitions of bringing change to the country. If we can do better work in schools in Delhi then we can definitely do this across the nation. In the last 70 years, these political parties have deliberately kept us poor. Either they should mend their ways else AAP will come and bring change across the country," said Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.