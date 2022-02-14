Goa: PM Modi Balks As TMC Claims 'Allied With MGB To Split Hindu Vote'; Urges EC To Note

In a stinging attack on Trinamool Congress, PM Modi on Monday, lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party for trying to 'split votes in Goa' by allying with MGP. Addressing a rally in Kanpur Dehat, he urged the Election Commission to take note of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark. All 40 seats in the Goa assembly go to polls today. Results will be declared on March 10.

PM Modi: 'TMC trying to split Hindu votes'

"Polling in Goa underway and want to inform voters of one thing. One of the leaders of Mamata Banerjee's party - which is contesting elections in Goa for the first time, was asked if there is any existence of your party in Goa. She was asked why she had come to contest the elections. To that she said that they had allied with one party (MGP) to split the Hindu vote in Goa".

Appalled at Moitra's remark, he added, "Look at their outspokenness. This is not the language of a democracy. Their reason for fighting in goa must be noted by EC".

In an interview with Times of India, Moitra claimed that in North Goa, TMC ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was neck-to-neck with BJP. She said by this alliance, TMC had split the Hindu vote which is BJP's strong base. BJP has allied with MGP on multiple occasions since 1990s, with the most recent being in 2017. 2 out 3 MGP MLAs joined BJP after which MGP withdrew support from the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

"We have to function as per reality of Goa. In the North, our alliance partner MGP is contesting 13-14 seats, which Congress is not capable of winning. In those 14 seats, MGP is head-to-head with BJP. We have prevented the consolidation of Hindu votes by tying up with MGP. BJP cannot get a simple majority today," said Moitra.

Goa poll campaign

AAP has been aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model - free electricity, free healthcare, women allowance, farm loan waiver, free religious trips. Similarly, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state, inducting popular leaders like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro and allying with right-wing party MGP, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP) while Shiv Sena has allied with NCP to counter BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.