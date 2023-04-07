After Congress released its second list of candidates for the 42 assembly constituencies of Karnataka ahead of the May 10 elections, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the decision to scrap 4% reservation for Muslims.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar asserted that as soon as the Congress government comes to power, it will cancel the reservation issue and protect the interest of minorities. The Karnataka Congress leader had made a similar promise in March this year, where he vowed that if voted to power, his government would restore the quota for the minority community.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Without any complications, we raised our two lists, BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our govt comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/00PBum2uTZ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Row over new reservation policy

The Bommai government in March this year approved a new breakup of the reservation for SC communities. According to the proposal, out of the 17 percent reservation for SCs, 6 percent has been awarded to the ‘SC Left’ group, which consists of the most backward of communities, including Madigas. The less backward ‘SC Right’ category, which has around 25 communities such as Holeyas, got 5.5 percent of the quota while other communities such as Banjaras and Bhovis got 4.5 percent and the other SC communities got the remaining 1 percent.

Further, the government also withdrew the 4 percent reservation available to Muslims in the backward classes category and distributed it to the dominant castes of Lingayats and Vokkaligas -- taking their quota to 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Under the new reservation policy, Muslims have been placed under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation category, along with Brahmins, Jains, Vaishyas, and other non-backward under a 10 percent quota.

Congress announces second list of candidates

Karnataka Congress in its second list announced 42 candidates. The party fielded Baburai Chinchansur, who recently resigned from the BJP, from the Gurmitkal constituency. Prasadraj Kachan has been given a ticket from Udipi, Iqbal Ahmed from Tumkur City, B Shivram from Belur, Ravikumar from Mandya, and Bheemaseb Chimmannakatti from Badami.

Other notable names in the list include Badasaheb D Patil from Kittur, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur from Mudhol, Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif from Bijapur City, V Raghunatha Naidu from Padmanabha Nagar, Keshava Rajanna B from Yelahanka, and, S Balraj Gowda from Yeshvanthapura.

In its first list, Congress had fielded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his home seat of Varuna in the Mysuru district and DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura. Notably, Kanakapura is a stronghold of the Congress party as Shivakumar has been winning the seat since 2008.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge will contest from the Chitapur constituency. In addition to this, BJP MLC Puttanna, who quit the saffron party, has received a ticket from Rajajinagar.