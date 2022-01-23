UP Elections: Aparna Yadav Says She Chose BJP Due To Nationalism; Heaps Praise On CM Yogi

Following the completion of her move to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. During the address, the newest BJP leader said that she joined hands with the party to follow nationalism and further stated that she wished to contribute towards the formation of the ‘new India’.

Ahead of the UP elections, BJP's women's brigade has now entered a new phase as Aparna Yadav, MLA Aditi Singh joined BJP from Congress and Priyanka Maurya, who was the poster girl of Congress, all held a press conference together in Lucknow. Speaking at the conference, Aparna Yadav also thanked the party members for the warm welcome.

Aparna Yadav grateful to BJP for entry

Speaking at her maiden press conference as a BJP leader, Aparna Yadav said, “I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity they have given me. I have chosen BJP because of nationalism,” she said. She further addressed the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said that the ideologies live and the man follows them.

“Thought moves ahead and the man follows it. I believe that man is mortal but thought never dies. Once Shankaracharya ji was asked that when there is a lot of conflict in the mind when such a time comes when the mind is not stable, then what direction can one give to the society? He said that thought is medicine,” Yadav said.

She further praised the BJP for its work and said that she is looking forward to working with PM Modi. “BJP is the party which has saved the country. I want to move with PM Modi to build a new India. I got an opportunity to fill colour with CM Yogi in this new India,” she said. Yadav thanked the party once again for welcoming her into the lead. Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli Sadar seat of UP, Aditi Singh said that the safety of women has been ensured in the Yogi government.

Mulayam Singh gives 'blessings' to Aparna Yadav

Setting the rumour mills abuzz ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had earlier gave his blessings to his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who joined BJP. The meeting on January 21 was the first meeting between them after she arrived in Lucknow. Having unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Allahabad Cantonment on an SP ticket, she supported various initiatives of the BJP government such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign besides donating Rs.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's tacit endorsement of Aparna Yadav is being perceived as a fallout of the lingering rift in the Yadav family. After being ousted as the president of his party by his own son Akhilesh in January 2017, the former UP CM has kept a low profile and avoided full-fledged campaigning. However, he made a rare appearance at the Samajwadi Party headquarters on January 10 where he boosted the morale of workers and exuded confidence in the victory of the party in the upcoming UP polls.