Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Throwback To Kareena Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's Eid Celebrations In Past

From family gathering and preparing a feast to donning ethnic clothes and posing with loved ones, take a look at how celebrities rang in Eid in the past years.

Shreya Pandey
Kareena Kapoor
1/10
@kareenakapoor/Instagram, @sabapataudi/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor took the Internet by storm last year when she posted a family portrait on the occasion of Eid. The picture included Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and children Jeh and Taimur.

Sara Ali Khan
2/10
@saraalikhan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture from Eid celebrations in 2021 with Saif Ali Khan and her siblings Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak."

Kangana Ranaut
3/10
@kanganaranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post pictures from Eid celebrations in 2019. She attended an iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika co-star, Taher Shabbir’s house. 

Rakul Preet Singh
4/10
@rakulpreetsingh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh wished her fans, Eid Mubarak, last year with a series of photos of herself in a white chikankari suit. The actress posted the pictures with the caption, “Eid Mubarak."

Dia Mirza
5/10
@diamirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza celebrated Eid last year in an all-white ethnic outfit. The actress shared adorable pictures from her celebration of the day, twinning in white with her son. 

Dulquer Salman
6/10
@dulquersalman/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan takes to Instagram every year to wish his fans and followers Eid Mubarak. He shares a family photo with his wife and daughter on the occasion every year. 

Soha Ali Khan
7/10
@sohaalikhan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shared adorable pictures from her Eid celebrations last year. The actress shared a glimpse of making Eid special dessert seviyan with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya. 

 Gauahar Khan
8/10
@gauaharkhan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan donned a powder pink saree for the Eid celebrations last year. Taking to Instagram, she mentioned that she wore a saree because she wanted to twin with her sister Nigar Khan.

Dipika Ibrahim
9/10
@msdipika/Instagram

Actress Dipika Ibrahim wished Eid Mubarak to her fans and followers with an adorable photo of herself. In the photo, she can be seen in a pink suit with henna in her hand. 

Hina Khan
10/10
@hinakhan/Instagram

Hina Khan celebrated Eid in a green ethnic suit. She posed on the staircase. 

