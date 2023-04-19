Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Throwback To Kareena Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's Eid Celebrations In Past

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor took the Internet by storm last year when she posted a family portrait on the occasion of Eid. The picture included Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and children Jeh and Taimur.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture from Eid celebrations in 2021 with Saif Ali Khan and her siblings Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak."
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post pictures from Eid celebrations in 2019. She attended an iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika co-star, Taher Shabbir’s house.
Rakul Preet Singh wished her fans, Eid Mubarak, last year with a series of photos of herself in a white chikankari suit. The actress posted the pictures with the caption, “Eid Mubarak."
Dia Mirza celebrated Eid last year in an all-white ethnic outfit. The actress shared adorable pictures from her celebration of the day, twinning in white with her son.
Dulquer Salmaan takes to Instagram every year to wish his fans and followers Eid Mubarak. He shares a family photo with his wife and daughter on the occasion every year.
Soha Ali Khan shared adorable pictures from her Eid celebrations last year. The actress shared a glimpse of making Eid special dessert seviyan with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya.
Gauahar Khan donned a powder pink saree for the Eid celebrations last year. Taking to Instagram, she mentioned that she wore a saree because she wanted to twin with her sister Nigar Khan.
Actress Dipika Ibrahim wished Eid Mubarak to her fans and followers with an adorable photo of herself. In the photo, she can be seen in a pink suit with henna in her hand.