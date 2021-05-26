'Not Allopathy Vs Ayurveda But Misinformation & Vested Interest': IMA To PM On Baba Ramdev

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to him to take appropriate action against Patanjali Co-founder Baba Ramdev for making ill statements on allopathic doctors in times of COVID-19 and appearing to be doubting the COVID-19 vaccines' circulation. The IMA called it a misinformation campaign by Baba Ramdev against the COVID-19 vaccines and modern medicines. Speaking with Republic TV, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said the IMA believes vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. Baba Ramdev has been facing the ire of the medical fraternity for claiming that thousands of doctors & lakhs of people have died due to COVID-19 despite taking both doses of vaccine.

"We are in a critical pandemic situation. I know how the government is spearheading the vaccines manufacturing inspite of all the difficulties. And now there is an acceptance of vaccination. We all believe vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. But it is the vested interest talking against the vaccines and saying that people are dying despite vaccination and calling modern medicines as a stupid system, all this will create a fear psychosis and hesitancy which is not good for the country," Dr Jayala said.

"We are working hard on the frontlines. People should get vaccinated. We are not worried whether it is Ayurveda or modern medicine, people should be saved by all kinds of misinformation with vested interest," he added.

The IMA's letter to PM Narendra Modi on Baba Ramdev

Thanking the Prime Minister for augmenting the indigenous vaccine manufacturing and fast approvals of international vaccines, the IMA commended the efforts of the government and of the health care workers to undertake the fastest vaccines drive in the world inoculating 20 crore people in 130 days. Speaking of the vaccine efficacy, the IMA in its letter said, "It is gratifying to note that only 0.06 % of people who received both the vaccine got minimal infection by a coronavirus, and very rarely vaccinated people had a severe lung infection. It is well proved, that by vaccination we save our people and country from catastrophic cascades of severe infection."

IMA in a letter to PM Modi, "Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Patanjali owner Ramdev should be stopped. In a video he claimed that 10,000 doctors & lakhs of people have died despite taking both doses of vaccine. Action under sedition charges should be taken against him." pic.twitter.com/kJ9inQQRJu — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

Bringing the attention of PM Modi to the statements made by Baba Ramdev, the letter stated, "At this juncture, painfully we bring to your kind notice, the video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the dose of vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine are circulating virally in the social media, as said by Mr Ramdev, Owner of Patanjali products."

The IMA opined that if someone is claiming the allopathic medicine has killed the people, it is an attempt to challenge the Ministry which has issued the treatment protocol to the modern medical doctors.

Speaking further about complementing other medication systems which work parallelly with the modern medicines against several diseases, the letter read, "IMA, the professional organization of Modern medical doctor’s time and again had stated that we respect, acknowledge and compliment all systems of medicine especially our Indian system of Ayurvedic Medicine, as each system is helping our people differently. We are not against any medicine promoted by the Ministry and happy to share in most of our public health treatment centers, the drugs promoted by the AYUSH ministry."

The IMA in its letter concluded by saying that it is pained to witness the services rendered by nearly lakhs of modern medical doctors amid COVID-19 crisis with limited resources is being ridiculed. The IMA called it "a clear case of sedition" and urged PM Modi that such persons should be booked immediately without delay.