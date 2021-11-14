World Diabetes Day 2021: How BeatO's Unique Solutions Are Transforming Lives Of Diabetics

On World Diabetes Day 2021, Republic Media Network conducted a special broadcast in collaboration with BeatO App to spread awareness and bust myths about Diabetes. The broadcast entailed an elaborate discussion on how patients can overcome diabetes with the help of proper diagnosis, monitoring and keeping a check on the diet with the help of diabetes experts, and how BeatO App helps in taming the disease. The special broadcast also featured a live Q&A session in which viewers called in to get their queries answered by the team of BeatO and top medical experts.

A big problem that India faces today is not only the vast number of people suffering from diabetes but also the fact that 80% of them have uncontrolled diabetes, according to BeatO App's Co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra. For various reasons, constant monitoring of diabetes and access to good quality healthcare & expert doctors becomes challenging for many.

What is BeatO and how does it help overcome Diabetes?

BeatO is a one-stop solution for diabetes problems with its innovative smartphone glucometers and monitoring devices which not only make it easy to measure blood sugar, blood pressure, other indicators in real-time and store the data, but also provide expert counselling to control diabetes.

"The BeatO's glucometers are affordable, small and can connect to mobile phones to function with the App in order to ensure constant monitoring and keep a track of the evolution of health. The data is churned to provide more personalised insights and combined with the expert advice of the coaches and endocrinologists so that people can manage their diabetes more effectively," Gautam Chopra said.

When asked about the affordability quotient of the BeatO platform, Co-founder and COO Yash Sehgal emphasised on how they built an ecosystem of providing affordable and convenient solutions to diabetics.

He said, "Affordability over a period was the aspect we wanted to address which we addressed in different levels. We started with monitoring devices which was the heart of our solution. We are working with world-class manufacturers in India to provide these devices at very affordable prices. However, monitoring is not the only aspect to look at. Medicines, lab tests, consultations, were equally important. So, it was necessary for us to build this ecosystem to provide all these aspects to diabetics at affordable prices. You can consult an endocrinologist or a diabetologist on the BeatO platform for a few hundred rupees which was earlier not possible."

He also added that people with diabetes struggled to get insurance, hence the BeatO platform worked with insurance providers to come up with inclusive packages for diabetics. Kunal Kinalekar, CTO at BeatO, seconded the co founder's assertion as he went on to briefly explain how the platform also motivates the diabetics to follow their fitness regime better.

Dr Mudit Sabarwal, a consultant diabetologist and Head of Medical Affairs at BeatO, elaborated how the App based solution is serving the customers better with easy tracking of diabetes data for people suffering from diabetes, and also patient management for doctors.

"We can not only manage and treat diabetes and its complications better, but this App also helps in the prevention of acute conditions such as diabetic acidosis or severe Hyperglycemia and various chronic macrovascular complications of diabetes," Sabarwal said.

Testimonies of people who tamed diabetes using BeatO's innovative solutions

The special broadcast also featured several diabetic patients giving their first-hand account of how the BeatO platform and the medical experts played an instrumental role in controlling their diabetes. From fighting sugar related complications during COVID to pre-diabetes and various other complications, the BeatO members narrated their journey of fighting diabetes with the BeatO platform and the guidance of the experts by their side.

One of the top medical experts on the special broadcast also shed light on how to balance carbohydrates, proteins and exercise, especially in the context of Indian food habits.

Live Q&A on Diabetes with the BeatO team

Several viewers of Republic who had tuned in to the special interactive broadcast had called in to get their queries answered by the experts. Viewers put forward their questions surrounding diabetes, ranging from fluctuations in pre & post-meal blood sugar levels, Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes, post-COVID blood glucose, to consequences of high and low blood sugar, and got them all answered by the top experts, live on the show.

