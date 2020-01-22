Gemini Horoscope For January 23, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

It is not what you say, it is how you say it. Let this be your mantra today, Gemini. Whether you are dealing with a work-related matter, a relationship issue, or even a purchase that involves some negotiation, the way you choose to express yourself can have a significant impact and make a substantial difference in the outcome. This is true always, of course, but today there may be extra sensitivity to contend with, and perhaps the stakes are high as well. So, say what you have to say by all means, but in the most pleasant and positive way possible.

What to expect today?

Sometimes one has to wait patiently in their life to achieve something. You might be waiting for a window for opportunity to open for something you have already worked hard for. Your lucky colour for today is orange and purple and your lucky number is 3,26 and 32.

Love

You might have to take your relationship seriously. You may be staying close to your partner but you need to start communicating and understand them. If you are single, you might got out for a date today.

Career

You might have to take an important decision in your career today. It might be a new assignment, a new meeting or a new goal. You should be prepared for it. However, it is fine if your task finishes in a diplomatic way.

Health

You have to take good care of yourself today. You should not ignore any sign that shows weak health. An unhealthy diet should be strictly avoided today. Avoid taking up activities that can make you feel worked up.

Money

It is your responsibility to be as economical as you can. Do not compare money and family. They both are important in life, it is like comparing your left hand with your right hand. You can have both of them and be happy as well.

