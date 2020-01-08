Leo Horoscope For January 09, 2020 | Know Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people and they generally have no problems making friends or partners. Leos enjoys being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

Love

You are not a hopeless romantic. Know what's stopping you from suddenly going out with your lover. The two of you can plan a trip to somewhere and talk about old times, this will help you reconnect. If you are on a budget, a cozy romantic, candle-light dinner at home is also a good idea. Take your partner out on a holiday or a small vacation if you want to fix things.

Career

All the difficulties from yesterday have faced till today will soon come to an end, Just don't get others involved in the matter. Don't get along with stubborn people and invest in yourself and your ventures. Now is not the time to make mistakes of any kind. Keep in mind that you are capable of doing anything you set your mind to.

Health

The planetary transit today requires you be at the peak physical. The feeling will continue to be around for a few weeks, so roll up your sleeves and get to work. Your skin will also reflect all the stress that you are feeling these days. Apart from trying to get some sleep and fresh air, there are other things like exercise and yoga that can help you ease out the tension. If you apply moisturiser or shave your face, use a moisturising aftershave.

Family

Things among friends and family might be similar to what it was last year. However, some people might envy your achievements. Try to make peace with everyone and avoid getting into arguments. This will help you grow as well as become wiser in life. Besides, this year is all about positivity for you.