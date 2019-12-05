Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 6

Astrology studies the positions of celestial objects and predicts human affairs relative to the position of the planets. Here is an overview of how your day will unfold with respect to love and relationship. Look for your zodiac sign and read your daily horoscope predictions.

Daily Love and Relationship Horoscope prediction for December 6

Aries

Your relationship with your partner has been wobbly for a few days. Today is the best day to reconcile with your partner and try to mend all the problems by planning a perfect romantic date with your partner. Spend the day wisely and calmly.

Taurus

People in a relationship will fight over trivial issues today due to a third person, who has been interfering in your romantic relationship for long. Keep calm and understand your partner's perspective and do not let the fight hamper your relationship. Because, today, your relationship is at a vulnerable phase were even a small fight might lead to the closure of your relationship.

Gemini

Your relationship with your partner is at the top of your concern. Spend your day solving your issues by talking about all your differences out. Single people will distract themselves by engaging in many activities.

Cancer

There are changes coming up in your relationship. The reason could be an outside force. But make sure you do not overreact. Focus on what you have and what you want.

Leo

You will spend most of your time with your friends. This might upset your partner, but a romantic message or a small chat might boost her mood. Do not miss any chance to pamper your partner with gifts and compliments as they are at a vulnerable stage of their life.

Virgo

Today is an ideal day to engage in romantic gestures by pampering your partner with all the love and luxury. You should plan a romantic date for your partner. If you are planning to settle with your partner, today is an ideal day to propose for marriage.

Libra

You will have little to no conversation with your partner today. This might disappoint or upset your partner. To better the situation, be in touch with your partner over text messages. Your social skills are on the downside, so avoid going on a date. This is not the best time to flirt or tell jokes.

Scorpio

Today, you will spend most of your time at work, which might lead to a turmoil in your relationship. So, bombard your partner with constant messages and calls, to make them feel loved and pampered. If possible, send in a bunch of fresh flowers to your partner.

Sagittarius

You will spend most of your day with your relatives and family. This will disappoint your partner, who might start a fight over a trivial issue. Stay away from solving any issue in your relationship, because it might lead to the closure of your relationship.

Capricorn

You will indulge in a heated argument with your partner, these fights will continue for a longer period of time. Stay calm and focused, as this bad phase will pass soon.

Aquarius

Today is the ideal day to make up for all the lost time with your partner. Surprise them with a romantic candlelight dinner and a movie. Try to spend maximum time with your partner reminiscing your romantic memories.

Pisces

Open up to your partner today about all the things that have been bothering you. There is no shame in owning up to your mood. It is a gift to have someone you can freely talk to.

