Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 14, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for January, 12.

Number 1 – What to expect today?

Looks like you have planned your day, scheduled and ready to hit it accordingly. However, all your plans are going to trash out as new projects and plans unfold before you. If you and an associate can't agree on how an objective should be attained, try to find a workable compromise.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 2 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 2 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality traits

The numerology personality of number 1 is adaptive and equipped to deal with changes easily. They are self-motivated and enthusiastic people and it can bring success to their lives. They are generally believed to be class travel enthusiasts. Work-life is secondary to number 1s. They see it as a means that allows them to enjoy their lifestyle. They will tend to change jobs as frequently as relationships.

