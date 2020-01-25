Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 9 | January 26, 2020

Numerology has a profound meaning in life. It runs parallel with the science of astrology. Numerology is the relation between numbers and personality traits, destiny, events, and situations. Numbers are very important in one’s life, and numerology is the science that studies how numbers will affect one’s life.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 9 | January 25, 2020

Daily numerology of number 9 - what to expect today: January 26

Today you need some me-time. When was the last time you accompanied yourself, talking about your life and emotions? Your me-time will help you connect better with your inner self. Find a favourite activity and engage in it for even a couple of hours. Take time to relax, as well. You know what you need to do and will work hard to accomplish your tasks. At the same time, you can be open to innovative approaches and also accepting help from others.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily numerology horoscope | Number 4 | January 25, 2020

How to calculate your daily number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on January 11, your ruling number will be 1 + 1 =2. If your birthday falls on January 19, your lucky number will be 1 + 9 = 10. You need to further add this number to get a single digit. So it will be 1 + 0 = 1. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 5 will have their ruling number as 5.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 8 | January 25, 2020

Personality traits for people with 9 as their daily number

The individuals whose ruling number is 9 are like the curves of number nine; they are often spearheaded towards one goal and work on improving that one aim. Number 9 symbolises the end of single digits, which will also demonstrate the personality trait that you do not give up until the end. Number 9 means creativity and greater knowledge of the world.

ALSO READ | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 9 | January 25, 2020