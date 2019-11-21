Scorpio Horoscope For November 22, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

People who belong to the Zodiac sign of Scorpio are known for their willpower. They are highly independent individuals and they work diligently. They try to build something different by putting their creative skills to use. They do not believe in parties but rather believe in staying alone and spending quality time. Read on to know what your stars and ruling planets have for you.

What to expect?

Success seems to be on your cards today. You might receive a positive conclusion to a pending work. You might have a relaxing day as things seem to be going smoothly. Try and indulge in some ‘me-time.’ You could also do a bit of retail therapy or go for a spa session.

Love

Someone from the past might visit you. This might make your present partner feel insecure, but if you manage to keep everything clear between the two of you, things could be fine. If you are single and looking for love, the day seems to be in your favour. Look around you, love is closer than you think.

Career

Today you may receive opinions from your co-workers. But you do not need to pay attention to every one of them. Try and make your own judgement because nobody knows your potential more than you do. Work front is expected to be smooth and your boss may be happy with your performance.

Health

You might be stressing a lot for the last few days. Work pressure and family dynamics could be the reason for this. This may be taking a toll on your health. Be sure to spend some time relaxing and detoxifying yourself. Meditation could be a good idea at the moment. You could also take up yoga for the long run. Pilates might also be a good idea.

Family

Your family dynamics might not be smooth today. If you collectively need to make any decision it could be a good idea to postpone it for now. Try not to impose your opinion on everybody even though you may be right. Try and have an open mind to their suggestion or problems.

