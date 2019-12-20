Taurus Horoscope For December 21, 2019 | Taurus Daily Prediction

Taurus is an earth element and is ruled by the Venus planet. Taureans are born between April 20 until May 20. They are extremely smart and ambitious. They are not only book smart; they are street smart as well. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Relationship

The tricky days are behind you, and love is in the air for you. You might make an impulsive decision that might look dicey in the beginning but will yield great results. Your initial plans will fizzle out and you will do something spontaneous and exciting. Your family might require your attention, so be there for them. You will enjoy partying with your cousins and friends.

ALSO READ: Taurus Horoscope For December 20, 2019 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Career

Your Horoscope today says your issues with your colleagues will be resolved. Your colleagues will respect your decisions and your balanced, as well as composed behaviour, will be appreciated. It is a good day to take on new challenges and projects, however, you will be held back by an authoritarian person. Be honest at all times as you may face a dilemma and find yourself in the middle of emotional conflict.

ALSO READ: Daily Taurus Horoscope: Love | Career | Health: December 19, 2019

Health

Avoid junk food as much as you can today. You might need to take care of your health more than usual today. If you are on prescribed medication and have a strict diet to follow, kindly follow through. Drink as much water as you can and stay hydrated. If you have eaten outside food in the recent past, make up for it by whipping up a healthy home-cooked meal. Eat light and keep yourself in check.

ALSO READ: Daily Taurus Horoscope: Love, Carer, Health | December 18, 2019

Finance

Taureans, it’s not your day when it comes to monetary gains. Think twice before splurging a lot on things that you might not need. However, you will make a big purchase today, but how big is the big splurge depends on you. If you are in a private company, the money will come to you eventually, but not today. You might have to spend on medical bills and health-related issues.

ALOS READ: Daily Taurus Horoscope: Things You Need To Keep In Mind Today | December 17, 2019