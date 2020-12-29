Ikea Mumbai Mega-gallery: From Furniture To Food & Parking To Prices, Virtual Tour Here

Quick links:
A view of the Restaurant area at IKEA which has not skimped on bringing its limited but well known fare to these shores, albeit slightly Indianised
Roughly Half The Menu:
Chicken Meatballs With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Salad & Lingonberry sauce, Green Salad, Chicken Meatballs in Makhani Gravy with Rice, Potato Wedges, Mango Cake, Cheesecake
A blue-themed living room - everything is a walk-in, everything has a price-tag, and surprisingly, it all comes across as rather affordable
A map of the showroom: Below are the market hall with home essentials, Cafe and Billing, while upstairs is the main showroom area and Restaurant
Shoppers plan their strategy - it's a very big premises, though it's planned in such a manner that there's a planned flow of traffic. Retail students take note
A sense of the Restaurant's size. More than likely to be full at any given time, but don't fret - the lines move quickly
What's not on the table but on the menu:
A veg 'meatballs' option, the famous IKEA Swedish Salmon, Chicken nuggets, One more Cake option, Cookies
Trust IKEA to standardise food carts as well - pick up what you want, the cashier bills by simply looking at what's on the trays. This spread cost just Rs 1050.
The meatball assembly line - a lot like your standard college mess hall though the cuisine is a bit niche
Standardised options mean you may not covet what thy neighbour is having as much as you would otherwise
The fried foods service area - there's potato wedges and chicken nuggets, and also buttered bread
The salmon is by far the most expensive thing on the menu, All the rest is affordable by any standards.
That the food is good shouldn't come as a surprise - IKEA's meatballs are so well known the company shared a recipe earlier this year so people could make them at home during lockdown
A child's bedroom done in a rising sun motif. The remarkable thing is everything on show is on sale
The market hall area for kitchen items. As can be seen, from crockery to saucepans, they've not spared much
It's not easy to fit the entire setup into one frame. It's very large, and the ongoing measure of its size is in football grounds. It's the size of 10-20 football pitches, depending on who you believe
There's quite a bit in there for children, and given kids are likely to get a little fed up of all the furniture eventually, the placement of the toys seems very strategic for maximum pick-ups
This particular IKEA had social-distancing placeholders at all queue-points. Again, at the restaurant
Prospective visitors take note: You must register online to book your visit, though the crew on hand does accommodate walk-ins so long as they're prepared to wait. There are two levels of car parking
The entire location has the feel of an airport/railway station - announcements, queues, security checks, the size of the place
The storage bins on sale are built to fit in to the cabinets and shelves IKEA sells. A lot of the market hall goods are accessories for the furniture you'd buy upstairs
An all-in-one setup: Bed and study table, with a couch at the other end, seemed prime for college grads
Definitely one of the eye-opening sections: The warehouse area of the lower floor is one of the largest rooms you'll ever enter, and it's piled high with goods
The depth of the scene isn't quite captured by the camera. There's a lot of things in this photo, and the shelves are at least three floors high
A closer view of the shelves in the warehouse area, which are large enough to accommodate cars
In the distance are the billing counters, which could be more efficient. But what has caught this author's eye is the frozen yogurt for Rs 10 poster, which he had missed during his visit
The home decor area. These are for framed paintings and posters. The Taj Mahal at the center seemed to be the largest one on show. You can definitely find frames for all occasions here
The plants section - there are fake ones as well as real ones, and it's best not to confuse the two.
A lot of cushions of all shapes and sizes, to pile on your new sofa till it's impossible to sit on
Another view of the cushion area - there are cushions for all needs, from making your dining table chairs more comfy to ones you could fit in your car
A lot of lamps in the lights and bulbs section, though this author was unable to find a smart-lighting solution.
Coming to solutions, IKEA also offers custom interior decoration services. At Rs 2000 per room, they'll need your dimensions, and then render a plan for you
Chandeliers are clearly passe - there wasn't a single on on show, though there were plenty of centerpiece lights of different shapes and sizes