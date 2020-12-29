Last Updated:

Ikea Mumbai Mega-gallery: From Furniture To Food & Parking To Prices, Virtual Tour Here

Swedish home and furniture retailer Ikea has opened its second showroom in India, at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The facility is massive - here's your glimpse

Written By Ankit Prasad
IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
1/75
Republic World

A view of the Restaurant area at IKEA which has not skimped on bringing its limited but well known fare to these shores, albeit slightly Indianised

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
2/75
Republic World

A mix of self-service and an assembly-line system ensures efficiency at the IKEA Restaurant 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
3/75
Republic World

Roughly Half The Menu:
Chicken Meatballs With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Salad & Lingonberry sauce, Green Salad, Chicken Meatballs in Makhani Gravy with Rice, Potato Wedges, Mango Cake, Cheesecake

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
4/75
Republic World

A bunk-bed/home-office setup for small apartments

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
5/75
Republic World

A blue-themed living room - everything is a walk-in, everything has a price-tag, and surprisingly, it all comes across as rather affordable

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
6/75
Republic World

Weary shoppers rest up on a comfy sofa in one of the living-room setups

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
7/75
Republic World

A map of the showroom: Below are the market hall with home essentials, Cafe and Billing, while upstairs is the main showroom area and Restaurant

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
8/75
Republic World

Shoppers plan their strategy - it's a very big premises, though it's planned in such a manner that there's a planned flow of traffic. Retail students take note

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
9/75
Republic World

Sofas racked up, sit wherever you feel like it

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
10/75
Republic World

A sense of the Restaurant's size. More than likely to be full at any given time, but don't fret - the lines move quickly

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
11/75
Republic World

What's not on the table but on the menu:

A veg 'meatballs' option, the famous IKEA Swedish Salmon, Chicken nuggets, One more Cake option, Cookies

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
12/75
Republic World

Trust IKEA to standardise food carts as well - pick up what you want, the cashier bills by simply looking at what's on the trays. This spread cost just Rs 1050.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
13/75
Republic World

The meatball assembly line - a lot like your standard college mess hall though the cuisine is a bit niche 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
14/75
Republic World

Swedish language signs dot the place, with translations wherever applicable

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
15/75
Republic World

The dessert counter, which also serves a delectable looking salad

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
16/75
Republic World

Standardised options mean you may not covet what thy neighbour is having as much as you would otherwise

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
17/75
Republic World

The fried foods service area - there's potato wedges and chicken nuggets, and also buttered bread

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
18/75
Republic World

The salmon is by far the most expensive thing on the menu, All the rest is affordable by any standards.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
19/75
Republic World

The Restaurant area again - cleaned up at regular intervals

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
20/75
Republic World

That the food is good shouldn't come as a surprise - IKEA's meatballs are so well known the company shared a recipe earlier this year so people could make them at home during lockdown

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
21/75
Republic World

Elevators at IKEA are very large - SUV size. 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
22/75
Republic World

A child's bedroom done in a rising sun motif. The remarkable thing is everything on show is on sale

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
23/75
Republic World

Baskets are generally full to bursting with just about anything you'd need in a house

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
24/75
Republic World

The market hall area for kitchen items. As can be seen, from crockery to saucepans, they've not spared much

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
25/75
Republic World

Plastics-ware on display, pick one out at your peril

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
26/75
Republic World

Grains and pulses storage done right - it's only pictures in the jars though!

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
27/75
Republic World

The crockery and jars section is rather large, as can be seen.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
28/75
Republic World

The prices come as a big surprise. Very affordable on a per-item basis.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
29/75
Republic World

Escalators to go up, wide staircases to go down

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
30/75
Republic World

It's not easy to fit the entire setup into one frame. It's very large, and the ongoing measure of its size is in football grounds. It's the size of 10-20 football pitches, depending on who you believe

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
31/75
Republic World

Upon closer inspection, the theme is actually hot-air-balloons. 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
32/75
Republic World

Cabinets and shelves - endless rows of them

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
33/75
Republic World

Some options to light up your child's room

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
34/75
Republic World

There's quite a bit in there for children, and given kids are likely to get a little fed up of all the furniture eventually, the placement of the toys seems very strategic for maximum pick-ups

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
35/75
Republic World

Despite the size of the kids section, an inordinate number of plush toys on show

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
36/75
Republic World

This particular IKEA had social-distancing placeholders at all queue-points. Again, at the restaurant

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
37/75
Republic World

Prospective visitors take note: You must register online to book your visit, though the crew on hand does accommodate walk-ins so long as they're prepared to wait. There are two levels of car parking

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
38/75
Republic World

Again, a look at the prices, and the two Indianised options.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
39/75
Republic World

The entire location has the feel of an airport/railway station - announcements, queues, security checks, the size of the place

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
40/75
Republic World

Customers checking out a kitchen display. 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
41/75
Republic World

The storage bins on sale are built to fit in to the cabinets and shelves IKEA sells. A lot of the market hall goods are accessories for the furniture you'd buy upstairs

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
42/75
Republic World

A wide variety of couches on show

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
43/75
Republic World

Two bedroom setups, one built with a crib presumably for young parents

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
44/75
Republic World

A closer look: Bedding, pillow cases and such things are available in all colours

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
45/75
Republic World

Yes, all the paintings and framed photos are on sale

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
46/75
Republic World

A hanging garden of lights for your bedroom

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
47/75
Republic World

An all-in-one setup: Bed and study table, with a couch at the other end, seemed prime for college grads

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
48/75
Republic World

A peek into another room arrangement - this for small children, maybe a pair

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
49/75
Republic World

Bunk-beds clearly haven't gone out of style

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
50/75
Republic World

Definitely one of the eye-opening sections: The warehouse area of the lower floor is one of the largest rooms you'll ever enter, and it's piled high with goods

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
51/75
Republic World

'Wall decoration and mirrors', and also a lot of clocks

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
52/75
Republic World

The depth of the scene isn't quite captured by the camera. There's a lot of things in this photo, and the shelves are at least three floors high

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
53/75
Republic World

Shoppers ambling through, largely in awe of the scale of things before them

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
54/75
Republic World

A closer view of the shelves in the warehouse area, which are large enough to accommodate cars

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
55/75
Republic World

In the distance are the billing counters, which could be more efficient. But what has caught this author's eye is the frozen yogurt for Rs 10 poster, which he had missed during his visit

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
56/75
Republic World

Trucks can drive into these, they're so big.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
57/75
Republic World

More stacks of heavy furniture - these specifically are sofa/beds

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
58/75
Republic World

A kitchen-dining room setup. Big tables are passe, this author realised

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
59/75
Republic World

The home decor area. These are for framed paintings and posters. The Taj Mahal at the center seemed to be the largest one on show. You can definitely find frames for all occasions here

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
60/75
Republic World

Bed Textiles in all forms and sizes.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
61/75
Republic World

Elks and a poster of a solar system that caught this author's eye 

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
62/75
Republic World

The plants section - there are fake ones as well as real ones, and it's best not to confuse the two.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
63/75
Republic World

These are real, if memory serves

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
64/75
Republic World

Most of the foliage here is clearly fake, but can be used to really spruce a place up

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
65/75
Republic World

Another view of the monstrous warehouse area

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
66/75
Republic World

A lot of cushions of all shapes and sizes, to pile on your new sofa till it's impossible to sit on

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
67/75
Republic World

More crockery, and as can be seen, the unit price is quite low

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
68/75
Republic World

Another view of the cushion area - there are cushions for all needs, from making your dining table chairs more comfy to ones you could fit in your car

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
69/75
Republic World

Hearts, butterflies and foxes (?) to light up your child's room

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
70/75
Republic World

A lot of lamps in the lights and bulbs section, though this author was unable to find a smart-lighting solution.

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
71/75
Republic World

Coming to solutions, IKEA also offers custom interior decoration services. At Rs 2000 per room, they'll need your dimensions, and then render a plan for you

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
72/75
Republic World

The crew uniforms are fairly eye-catching. 'Hej!' is Swedish for 'Hey!'

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
73/75
Republic World

IKEA has clearly understood the value of fairy lights

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
74/75
Republic World

Chandeliers are clearly passe - there wasn't a single on on show, though there were plenty of centerpiece lights of different shapes and sizes

IKEA Mumbai Photo Gallery
75/75
Republic World

Floor mats, including in Marathi in case you-know-who comes calling

COMMENT