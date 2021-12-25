The Pakistani army and the Taliban have engaged in fresh clashes along the Durand Line, triggering speculation that their ties could severe in near future. According to footage of the skirmish accessed by Republic Media Network, the armed exchanges first began yesterday afternoon in Kunar Province and have continued since then. Notably, Pakistan and the Taliban have been in disagreement regarding the sanctity of the 2,640-kilometre-long border for decades and have clashed multiple times in the past.

“Both Pakistan and the Taliban are having a faceoff in regard with Durand Line, which forms the border between the two countries. It began yesterday afternoon after Pakistani forces fired artillery. It was in response to Taliban operatives removing the fencing along with the Durand Line,” Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor explained. “They (Taliban) do not believe in the sanctity of the Durand Line and believe in Greater Afghanistan, which extends far beyond the border,” he added.

'Relationship won't be affected'

Amidst the ongoing conflict, both the Pakistan army and Taliban dispatched reinforcement. According to the latest reports, the conflict has now extended to discreet hamlets of the province. Sushant Sareen from Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said that the tensions even existed during the Taliban’s previous regime adding that it is unlikely that the Taliban-Pakistan relationship will be affected.

“In the larger frame, I don’t think this is going to drive Pakitan-Taliban skirmishes. On the strategic plane, this is not going to drive a wedge between the two sides just yet. The tensions and all this is going to happen, but their relationship is not going to be badly affected, " he said, adding, "I think we will be making a mistake if we imagine something like this is going to happen".

Image: Republicworld/AP