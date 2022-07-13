Sri Lanka Army Takes Over State Television, Radio Stations Amid Worsening Crisis In Nation

Amid the deteriorating situation in the country, Sri Lankan Army took over state television and radio on Wednesday, July 13. Republic Media Network has also learnt that the national television broadcast has also been suspended in the country after protesters stormed the state-owned TV channel Rupavahini. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Army and the Air Force are patrolling the streets and skies respectively. This comes after a nationwide emergency was imposed as fresh protests erupted on July 13.

Notably, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13, demonstrations have once again escalated in the island country. A large number of demonstrators were seen raising slogans and marching towards the President's Palace as well as the Prime Minister's office. Meanwhile, heavy military forces have been deployed at PM's residence amid protests. The security forces are also conducting air patrol over PM's residence as protesters storm the premises.

Acting President Wickremesinghe asks defence & police forces to bring normalcy

Earlier in the day, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the acting President of the country. After taking oath, he outlined that he has given powers to a committee comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Police and Commanders of the Armed Forces to maintain the law and order and bring the situation to normalcy in the nation. Notably, Wickremesinghe will be the acting President till July 20, when the Parliament is slated to elect a new President of the country.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Earlier on July 9, a large number of protesters stormed the official residence of the President. At least 45 people, including security forces personnel, were injured in clashes between security personnel and the protesters.

Image: Republic