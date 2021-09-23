Anti-Pakistan Protest Staged In US During PM Modi's Visit; Demand For Sanctions Raised

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarking on his visit to the United States, a lot of political and diplomatic buzz has been created around it. On Thursday, as PM met with the CEOs of the top global firms to highlight economic opportunities in India, a group of Balochistan and Bangladesh activists staged a protest against notorious Pakistan and sought India’s intervention against the nation.

The Prime Minister’s visit has created a stir and the human rights activists came out to highlight the sufferings of people in Balochistan. They staged an Anti-Pakistan protest during PM Modi’s visit to raise the issue of continuous atrocities being suffered by the Baloch people, because of Pakistan.

The protestors also demanded India’s intervention in the matter and appealed to the PM to place sanctions against Pakistan. Speaking to Republic Media Network, an anti-Pak protester said, “We request Indian govt to sanction Pakistan, trial to war criminal and declare Pak as genocide nation.”

Protestors also raised the issue of the abduction of Balochistan Activist Shabir Baloch by the Pakistan Army on Oct 4, 2016, and his detention by the Army. Bangladeshi protestors demanded justice against the 1971 genocide attack by Pakistan in Bangladesh. They also demanded to declare Pakistan as a genocide nation and war criminal.

Several other global protests have been held by Baloch activists against Pakistan. The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has held a protest rally on Saturday in Hanover, Germany. The people protested against killing the victims of enforced disappearances in "fake encounters" in occupied Balochistan, according to ANI. The Free Balochistan Movement has alleged that the "fake encounters" have been carried out by the "Counter-Terrorism Department" (CTD) of Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Genocide in Balochistan

Balochistan, a disputed territory currently under the control of Pakistan has witnessed numerous incidents of rebellion against the occupation of Pakistan. Time and again, Balochistan leaders and activists have sought help from India over the atrocities of Pakistan on its people. Balochistan province has been host to a long-running separatist insurgency. Activists in Balochistan say thousands of campaigners have gone missing in recent years and accuse the Pakistan military of brutally suppressing the region's aspirations for autonomy.



Seemingly trying to replicate PM Modi's developmental policies for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the biggest package has been given to Balochistan citing 'justice has indeed not been done with the people of Balochistan'. Attempting damage control, Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicated that he is considering "talking to insurgents" in Balochistan.

(Image: Republic World)