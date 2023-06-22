White House State Dinner Menu For PM Modi; Marinated Millet, Stuffed Mushrooms And Risotto

Celebrating the growing partnership between India and the US, Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, shared exciting details about the State dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Jill Biden said the dinner venue will be beautifully adorned in green with saffron-coloured flowers, representing the Indian national flag.

For India, the saffron-coloured blossoms have special cultural significance. Saffron is a vivid colour with significant importance in Indian culture. It embodies the rich tradition and ideals of the Indian people by standing for bravery, selflessness, and the spirit of renunciation, the First Lady said.

Menu of the state dinner

The food that would be served during the state dinner was on display at a White House media preview event. The culinary team has collaborated to create a delicious cuisine that mixes diverse flavours and premium ingredients.

The tart and energising lemon-dill yoghurt sauce will be served as a side dish. Summer squashes will provide a variety of colourful flavours to the table, while the crisped millet cakes will provide a wonderful crunch. Marinated millets and grilled corn kernel salad, a unique combination of marinated millet, grilled corn, and savoury seasonings, is also included in the menu.

The delicious stuffed portobello mushrooms and the silky saffron-infused risotto are just a couple of the main meals.

The rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, a sumptuous dessert with aromatic flavours, will be served as a sweet treat to close the meal.

Attendees were able to catch a glimpse of the culinary expertise that went into the State Dinner during the media preview.

In addition, Joshua Bell, a Grammy Award winner, and the acapella trio Penn Masala will perform, making the evening a musical treat.