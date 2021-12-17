With former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh fighting the upcoming 2022 assembly polls with his newly founded party, to take down the incumbent Congress government, a group of 22 Congress Municipal councillors in Patiala joined Captain’s Punjab Lok Congress party on Friday.

In a major blow to the incumbent Congress, along with the 22 Patiala Councillors, a bunch of senior Congress leaders have also jumped ship to PLC. This is not the first time that the Congress leaders have defected to Singh’s party, as earlier too, many of the former CM's loyalists have switched the camps to run the elections under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership.

Congress Leaders defecting to Captain’s PLC ahead of Polls

Furthermore, as per Republic TV's sources, 4 leaders from the Congress unit and 6 leaders from Akali Dal are likely to join Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed party.

Over the last few weeks, several loyalists of the former CM have broken away from the Congress party to join PLC. Last week, former Congress spokesperson Prince Khullar joined Amarinder Singh's party, citing infighting in the Congress. Similarly, a Punjab unit spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal also tendered his resignation, saying that it was 'hard to defend Sidhu's nonsense.'

Who are the 22 MLCs that joined PLC?

Biba Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, presided over the induction of MLCs. Punjab Lok Congress District President KK Malhotra, KK Sharma, Vishwash Saini, Anil Mangla, and Sonu Sangar were among the senior leaders who were present at the induction ceremony.

Those who joined the party today, included Patiala councillors - Ginni Nagpal, Atul Joshi, Saroj Sharma, Sheru Pandit, Leela Rani, Sandeep Malhotra, Sonia Kapoor, Varsha Kapoor, Monika Sharma, Maya Devi, Vinti Sangar, Gurinder Kalika, Vijay Kuka, Rajni Sharma, Satwant Rani, Kamlesh Kumari, Jaspal Kaur, Deepika Guraba, Promila Mehta, Jarnail Singh, Sunita Gupta, Happy Verma.

Others who joined today, included Karan Gaur, Mani Garg, Bittu Jalota, Kiran Makkar, Kiran Khanna, Ranbir Katti, Anil Kumar Bittu, Mintu Verma, Shambhu, Manish Puri, Hardev Bali, Rana Surinderpal Singh, Suraj Bhatia, Tony Bindra, Surinderjit Singh Ruby, Narinder Sehgal, Sanjay Sharma, Rajinderpal, Harish Kapoor, Mickey Kapoor, Happy Sharma, Nathu Ram, Roop Kumar, Bunty Sehgal, Sunny Guraba, Harcharan Singh (Pappu) and Satpal Mehta

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in 2022, the politics in Punjab is getting heated with Punjab Lok Congress’ founder Captain Amarinder Singh confirming to fight the upcoming polls in alliance with BJP on Friday.



Image: Republic

