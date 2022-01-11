Massive Political turmoil was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls as prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Cabinet and joined Samajwadi Party on Tuesday. While speaking exclusively to Republic, SP Maurya stated that by tendering resignation, he has sounded an alarm. Stating differences in the ideology as the reason behind his resignation, Maurya claimed that the current BJP government in the state is neglecting the youths and backward classes. He further added that the decision of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya.

"I have sounded an alarm by resigning. There is a pain of 5 years behind this decision as the unemployed were made fun of and the treatment with Dalits, other backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium enterprises traders by the current Yogi leadership is the reason I resigned. 2022 election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya"

Swami Prasad Maurya avers next decision after two days

On being asked about his next step, Maurya stated, "Our next decision will be known after two days as my decision will decide the direction of the Uttar Pradesh. It takes time to take a big decision, so we will reveal it after 2 days with whom we'll consult and what decision will be taken."

Swami Prasad Maurya resigns ahead of elections

In a big jolt to BJP, SP Maurya, who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state. As per sources, Ministers Dara Singh Chouhan, Dharam Singh Saini, and 4 other MLAs can follow in Maurya's footsteps. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to Prasad that hasty decisions can be "wrong" and urged him to 'sit and talk'.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Maurya's decision and remarked, "Hearty congratulations and welcome to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and to all the other leaders, workers, and supporters who came with him in SP! There will be a revolution of social justice. There will be a change in 2022."

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2022 in a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The Uttar Pradesh election will take place in 7 phases and the counting of votes of the phases and the declaration of result will take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

(IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD/PTI)