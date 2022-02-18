UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Asserts Ram Mandir Will Be India's 'national Temple'

Addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India. Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Yadav's first decision after becoming CM in 2012 was to take back all cases filed against those who had attacked the Sankat Mochan temple in Ayodhya.

"Akhilesh, after becoming CM in 2012, his first decision was to take back the cases against those who did a terrorist attack on Sankat mochan Temple in Ayodhya," CM Adityanath said.

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Adityanath said that even the COVID pandemic could not stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's double engine government from building the Ram Mandir.

"After 500 years of struggle a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. So many generations passed away with a dream of seeing Ram Lalla in his grand temple. The temple will be ready by 2023 and it will be our 'national temple.' Not even the coronavirus could stop our PM and double-engine government from making the Ram Mandir," the UP CM said.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, had praised the UP CM for the development Ayodhya has seen under his government's rule. "Ayodhya has progressed and it is on its way to becoming Ram's Treta Ayodhya...It is possible that temple will not be ready by 2023 and could be delayed till 2025," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

BJP's SP Baghel pitted against SP's Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting the election against BJP's candidate SP Baghel from the Karhal constituency. The Samajwadi party has been winning the Karhal seat since 1995 and have not lost the seat yet, except in 2002 when Sobaran Singh Yadav of the BJP won the seat.

But later the BJP's legislative member defected to the Samajwadi Party and since then has won the election from Karhal on SP's ticket.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Today, February 18, marks the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. People of 16 districts divided into 59 constituencies from the Awadh and the Bundelkhand region will cast their votes on February 20. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.