Triptii Dimri To Ring In New Year 2025 With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant In Finland, Here's Proof

New Year is just a day ahead, and Bollywood celebrities are all in for the festive celebrations mode. And among all the stars, ‘National Crush’ Triptii Dimri has been the highlight of social media vines. Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress wrapped work for 2024, she has been flooding her social media with glimpses of her holiday expedition. After celebrating Christmas in Mumbai, she set off on a long vacation to Finland with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri enjoys a snowfall holiday with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Actor Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant have travelled to Finland to ring in the New Year. Taking to Instagram, both of them shared similar pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of their alleged couple's winter getaway.

Triptii has been actively sharing moments from her multi-city winter trip through her Instagram stories. She posted a video enjoying the snowfall and strolling on a snowy path. Another clip revealed their snow-covered stay in Rovaniemi, accompanied by her caption, "Snowflakes and Smiles... Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life."

Sam Merchant also posted glimpses of the trip, including a video showcasing the snowy view from their stay in Rovaniemi. He captioned it with a snowflake emoji, writing, "First time in my life." In another post, he mentioned the temperature was minus eight degrees.

Their photos and videos are now circulating online. The Qala actress is often seen sharing festive moments with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

When Triptii Dimri shared her pre-Christmas celebration with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

On the day before Christmas, Triptii Dimri posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories, showcasing highlights from a special event in Mumbai called "Starry Starry Night."