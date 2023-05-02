Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman Grace The Red Carpet

The Met Gala 2023, which is considered as the biggest event in fashion, has started and several celebrities have marked their appearance.

Anjali Choudhury
Met Gala 2023
1/6
Image: AP

Harvey Guillen attended the Met Gala 2023 and celebrated the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. He wore a pink tuxedo gown with a giant flower sown onto the side of the shoulder.

Met Gala 2023
2/6
Image: AP

La La Anthony attended the biggest night of fashion in a white gown teamed with a matching headband. She accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses and a golden bracelet.

Met Gala 2023
3/6
Image: AP

Chloe Fineman marked her presence at the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with flower details. She paired her outfit with statement jewellery and black stilettos. 

Met Gala 2023
4/6
Image: AP

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy made their appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in their designer outfits. 

Met Gala 2023
5/6
Image: AP

Dua Lipa graced the red carpet as a co-chair of the Met Gala. The singer accessorised her Chanel bride outfit with a bejeweled necklace. 

Met Gala 2023
6/6
Image: AP

Penelope Cruz exuded glamour at the Met Gala in a white embellished white gown paired with a veil.

