Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman Grace The Red Carpet

Harvey Guillen attended the Met Gala 2023 and celebrated the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. He wore a pink tuxedo gown with a giant flower sown onto the side of the shoulder.
La La Anthony attended the biggest night of fashion in a white gown teamed with a matching headband. She accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses and a golden bracelet.
Chloe Fineman marked her presence at the Met Gala red carpet in a pink dress with flower details. She paired her outfit with statement jewellery and black stilettos.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy made their appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in their designer outfits.
Dua Lipa graced the red carpet as a co-chair of the Met Gala. The singer accessorised her Chanel bride outfit with a bejeweled necklace.