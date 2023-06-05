Pride Month: Inside The Uber Stylish Wardrobes Of On-screen Queer Characters

Quick links:
Schitts Creek's David has arguably the most expansive wardrobe of statement sweaters. From leopard prints, to geometric patterns and even a faux mohawk - each has been anything but "Ew David!"
Cate Blanchett's role of Carol, in 2015 film of the same name made for a rather comprehensive master class in maximalist layering made of berets, brooches, mink coats and the statement cat eye pair.
The rebooted version of Gossip Girl did not compromise on fashion with Savannah Smith's Monet de Haan marrying preppy structure and classic styles layered with pops of colour and statement prints.
Miranda Presley and Andrea Sachs may have headlined the fashion in The Devil Wears Prada, but Stanley Tucci as Nigel also stole the show with the statement three-pieces he wore throughout the film.
The Euphoria aesthetic rages even as fans wait another year for season 3 with Jules embodying an ecclectic aesthetic unabashedly pairing silhouettes, textures and colours across the spectrum.
Across the 10 seasons of Sex and the City along with the movies and now the reboot, Carrie's trusted best friend, Stanford could always be counted on for adding a bright pop of colour to the screen.
Riverdale's Cheryl Blossom has taken her red head identity very seriously, making the colour the core of her sartorial choices while also not comprmising on the silhouettes and accents.
'Lady' from Korean psychological thriller The Handmaiden proves that sombre themes do not necessarily require sombre sartorial tones - the emerald green gown with lace cuffs being a highlight.
Despite the harrowing context of How To Get Away With Murder, there was never a lax fashion moment for Jack Falahee's Connor Walsh who always turned up in immaculately well-tailored numbers.