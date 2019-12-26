Capricorn Horoscope For December 27 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. They are natural goal setters who accomplish a lot when working under definite guidelines. They, above all, love structure and order. Capricorns can be quite stubborn as well as determined and ambitious. They are known for having very traditional values, and this comes best in the way they deal with family. Read more to know what the signs hold for you today.

Capricorns- What to expect today?

You will be convinced and compelled to express yourself unapologetically and candidly, this might put you in some uncomfortable situations. Today you will be impulsive and distressed about the general course of action. Be calm and push back all important decisions, especially financial matters to a later date.

Love

You will be a little stubborn today, which might intensify your fights with your partner. You should have control over your words, and take things slow between you and your partner. For all love-searching Capricorns, the day is not ideal for a new date. So, rest and spend time nurturing a hobby.

Career

You will be impulsive today, which will be evident at every work you do today. Stay away from money matters, because you might end up splurging on extravagant things. Be a little mindful and calm at anything you approach at work today.

Health

An active day is on the cards. You will meet-up some old folks which will lead to a lot of conversations over coffee. Keep a tab on your caffeine consumption, as an excess of caffeine might hamper your health. It is an ideal day to walk around the park with your loved ones.

Family

You will be spending a considerate amount of time with your family and friends. An old folk will come to see you, spend some time with the person, maybe take a walk at the park or unwind at a cafe. You will also have an elaborate chat about your career and future prospectus with your loved ones.

