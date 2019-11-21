Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 22: Love | Health | Career | Money

Gemini is considered as the third astrological sign in the zodiac signs. People born with this zodiac sign are sociable and have excellent communication skills. They are usually expressive and focused on their goals. The sign of Gemini is represented by the twins Castor and Pollux, known as the Dioscuri. A person with the zodiac sign are happy to-go. Read below to know what your stars and what the ruling planets have for you today.

Overview for the day - November 22

Love, Friendship, and Family

You are in a happy space in your relationship. Your partner will appreciate your fun-loving mood. If single, you might have an encounter soon with your prospective future life partner. Try to avoid a situation at home which might lead to a heated argument. Rather plan an outing with family this weekend to spend some good quality time.

Health and Wellbeing

You might face a few minor health problems. Overthinking about it might cause you some unnecessary stress or disturbances. Try to keep calm and focus on your work. Don’t pay too much attention to problems at home or office, else it might lead to more stress or anxiety. Talking to your dear-ones can help you.

Business and Career

You might face some unexpected challenges at the workplace. But you will be able to focus on the problem rather than overthinking about the consequences. Your boss might praise you for the energy and efforts you contributed in the previous projects. People around you might ask for help and suggestions.

Money and Finance

Legal matters seem to not be in your favour if there are any. Your lack of knowledge about it can cause you more loss. Learn from your past experience to tackle the present situation. Keep a regular check on your investment plans.