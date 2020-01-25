Leo Horoscope For January 26, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo is represented by a lion, that makes them the king and queen of their social group. Leos tend to be extremely talented and passionate people, who love to bask the spotlight and celebrate themselves. They are independent, but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For January 22, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo – What to expect today?

A true Leo will be ecstatic and happy the whole day, as many old friends will be visiting your place today. You will be reminiscing old memories with your friends and loved ones. Like any other day, do not take your guests for granted, be a great host and serve them some scrumptious food and drinks to compliment. You are going to have a gala time today with old friends.

Love

While many of Leos will be busy spending time with their partner, there are chances that some people of the zodiac sign have a chance of going on a hot date with their partner. Things will get a little more serious and intimate today. Be prepared to take the next step in your relationship.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For January 23, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Career

You have what you wanted for long in your hands. Trust yourself and move ahead with confidence. You are on a brand new track and this track will lead you to success.

Health

Do not ignore the subtle signs your body has been giving you for a while. It is time to start a new exercise regime and divert time to physical and mental health. Start researching and putting things in place for a new you.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For January 24, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Family

Like every day, your family takes the center-stage. There will be a phone call that will take you back on the memory lane. Try to maintain your calm and keep your thoughts to yourself. As it can hurt and torment your relationship with your loved ones.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For January 25, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions