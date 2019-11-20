Libra Horoscope For November 21, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are known for their diplomatic nature and their constant need for balance in every sector of their life. Librans always weigh their options before making a decision and prefer fairness and justice above anything. Popular among their friends, Librans can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well.

Libra horoscope - What to expect today?

Today there are chances that you may find some ties with foreign connections and you may get the chances to mend the broken ties with them. You will be at your working prowess today that will make you quite a star in your work area. The overall day will be a mix of good and bad feelings and remember to cherish these moments as these experiences will only make you stronger.

Love

Just make sure that you show respect to your partner while conversing with them as even though you might be hot-tempered, your partner may not have the same level of understanding and they may end up getting hurt. So the key for today would be to communicate well with your partner and show compassion.

Career

You will perform at your excellent best today. Your seniors will also appreciate your efforts and will reward you some or the other way. The day will be full of official commitments and you have a high chance to showcase your qualities and gain some spotlight from your colleagues.

Health

Your health will support you to achieve your goals today so you can go ahead and reign your day like a boss. You will be in a good mood throughout the day and maintain good relations with everyone.

Family

Your family may have strong opinions about urgent matters but, if you don't support them then make sure to let them know about your decision. It is also a good day to take your friends for a dinner party as well.

