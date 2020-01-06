Sagittarius Horoscope For January 07, 2020 | Sagittarius Daily Prediction

Born between November 22 to December 21, Sagittarians are associated with adaptability and flexibility. Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac and is ruled by the planet Jupiter. It is hence considered that Sagittarians possess a great sense of humour. Much like other fire signs in the zodiac, Sagittarians are extrovert, optimistic and enthusiastic. Sagittarians are often considered to be impatient and are known to be very loyal and honest.

Relationship

Sagittarians, you need to ensure that both you and your partner are on the same page. Learn to prioritize things and be clear of what you want. It might be possible that you are expecting too much out of your loved ones, the key is to accept situations as they come your way. Patience has never been your strong suit, however, you will need a lot of it today. Taking deep calming breaths and keep a positive attitude will help you immensely today.

Career

Your business is going smoothly, however, it might seem like you need a little adventure. Going with the flow is something that you have never enjoyed but you need to do just that. Things are pretty uneventful as the professional front and that might seem to annoy you. However, live out the slow days as change is about to come. For those studying for their exams, know that restricting yourself will not help. Keep a higher goal and aim to achieve just that, do not settle for what you have in hand. Going the extra mile and taking some extra efforts never go in vain.

Health

Keep yourself in check today as things are pretty rocky. Stomach related problems might restrict you from achieving your goals today. Daily exercise and drinking a lot of water should help you sail through. Avoid eating junk food and focus on eating plenty of greens. You might need to be a little more careful as to what you eat and in what quantity. Regularise your meals and eat in the correct proportion.

Finance

You might have to spend on medical bills today. However, money is good and free-flowing. You have been saving up and it’s time to treat yourself. Be mindful of what to spend on and how much. A well-researched investment will reap great benefits to you. If you have kids, you will be spending on their education a little more than expected.

