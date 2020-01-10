Sagittarius Horoscope For January 11, 2020 | Sagittarius Daily Prediction

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests that they are curious and always on the quest for new knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under these zodiac signs. They often attract people due to their vibrant personalities. They are conversation starters and keep a conversation between two people going. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarius – What to expect today?

Today looks good for some ‘me-time’. Today may not be a hectic day, things should run smoothly. You may have a chance to give yourself special attention. Treat yourself to a fancy dinner, some retail therapy, or simply staying at home with rented movies and take-outs.

Love

Today seems to be the perfect time to connect with your partner. Love is in the air. A candle-light dinner, any couple activity or a cozy evening on the couch should be the key. If you are single, you might meet somebody out of the blue and form an instant connection.

Career

Things at your workplace might go smoothly by maintaining a low profile. You need not go out of your way to complete any task. It is important to know when extra effort is needed and when it is not. Progress in work may also affect your bank account.

Family

A big family event might be announced today. Although this is good news, some may deter you from being wholly happy with it. You should note that keeping everyone happy is not your agenda. Just try and enjoy the moment as it comes. Focus on your own happiness and desires, than that of everyone else's.

Health

Adventure seems to be on the cards today. You may also have to face physically and emotionally challenging situations. While the adventures of the day may tire you out, stay focused on the end goals and the bigger picture that make it worth it all. Meditating and connecting with yourself may also help.

