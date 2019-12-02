Virgo Daily Horoscope For December 3: Love | Health | Career | Money

Virgo is considered as the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac signs. People born with this zodiac sign are known for their nurturing and rule-abiding behaviour. The goal of most of the Virgos is to be perfect in everything. The sign of Virgo, a maiden, is based on Astraea. The individual with the zodiac sign is a happy to-go person. Read below to know what your stars and the ruling planets have for you today.

Overview for the day - December 3

Love, Friendship, and Family

It seems like you haven't spent quality time with your better half due to professional commitments. Your star suggests that you should spare some time from your schedule as your love-life needs your attention. As Virgos are considered as romantics, flaunt your trait and plan a surprise date for them. If you are single, you might feel that you are falling in love but be sure it could be your crush for someday.

Health and Wellbeing

The pressure from the workplace might affect your mental and physical health too. Your body might not keep up with the work. Give a break to your body. Visit a spa or practise yoga for a while to relax your body and mind. Keep a keen eye on what do you eat and especially your water intake.

Business and Career

It's time to enjoy the returns. You might get fruitful results from your previous projects. Being authentic is the only way you could move towards your goals. Mars, Jupiter, and Mercury will have a major impact on your career graph throughout December.

Money and Finance

Think twice before investing your savings in any investment plans. You might experience minor failure, but it could be your setback. Keeping things precise and clear could help you to understand your accounts better. Don't invest in any plans without clearing all your doubts as they are risky in nature.

