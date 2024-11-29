Pushpa 2 Promotions: Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli Saree Makes Viral Waves

Rashmika Mandanna ’s saree game has been on point during the Pushpa 2 promotions. Rashmika, who is being styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, and is being constantly being spotted paying tribute to six yards of sheer Indian elegance.

When Rashmika Mandana recently donned a Srivalli saree, her natural character blossomed beyond measure during one of her outings parts of the ongoing action-drama flick's promotional appearances, and at the 55 edition of International Film Festival (IFFI)

The Srivalli saree supremacy is met with Rashmika’s charming personality through an array of sarees designed by renowned fashion designers and brands, including Amit Aggarwal, Manish Malhotra, and RajiRamniq.

Sri Rashmika draped an elegant Amit Aggarwal emerald-green hued saree. Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika's saree glam during promotions of Pushpa 2: The rule

For the Mumbai promotions, Rashmika draped an elegant Amit Aggarwal black luxe chiffon saree paired with the brand’s signature black corded Nucleus-embroidered blouse. The ensemble is further elevated by the signature Nucleus belt in black, infusing a modern, structured touch to the timeless grace of the saree.

The design draws inspiration from Amit Aggarwal’s iconic Nucleus, the very first form created by the designer, symbolising birth and the genesis of time—a celebration of creation in its most elemental and purest form.

For the closing ceremony of IFFI [International Film Festival of India] 2024 in Goa, Rashmika looked mesmerising in Amit Aggarwal’s plain emerald chiffon saree. She accentuated her style with the brand’s signature emerald blouse featuring intricate glass bead detailing.

Rashmika looks flawless in emerald chiffon saree. Image credit: Instagram

There’s no Srivalli without Pushpa. Rashmika’s promotional looks are not only a symbol Indian elegance but also celebrate the characters of the film Pushpa and Srivalli in a way that connects with the upcoming film.

through design. Rashmika kicked off the film promotions with a signature Manish Malhotra Boudreaux two tone chiffon saree with texture detailing. But there’s a twist here, the saree pallu featured opulent fringes embellished with the names ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Srivalli’. Rashmika further enhanced her char with lux jewellery pieces from Jadau Jewellery by Falguni Mehta.

Taking customisation a notch higher, Rashmika looked like a ray of sunshine in a timeless RajiRamniq saree paired with a customised sleeveless blouse featuring a bow embroidered with ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Srivalli’ on it.