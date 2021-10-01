In Pictures: India's Pavilion At Dubai Expo 2020 Promises 'Openness, Opportunity, Growth'

Quick links:
Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in UAE
India's iconic Statue of Unity- a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands tall a Dubai Expo 2020
Ram Mandir model at Dubai Expo 2020 outlines Ayodhya as the 'center-point of India's total faith'
Piyush Goyal congratulated the UAE leadership for being able to deliver this massive enterprise, EXPO 2020, despite the difficult times
The message of PM Narendra Modi was broadcast and relayed before the gathering at the inaugural event