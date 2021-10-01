Last Updated:

In Pictures: India's Pavilion At Dubai Expo 2020 Promises 'Openness, Opportunity, Growth'

Dubai Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year because of the COVID, commenced on Friday. India entered with its 15 states & 9 union ministries.

Ujjwal Samrat
India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
1/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in UAE

Statue of Unity in India pavilion at Dubai Expo
2/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

India's iconic Statue of Unity- a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands tall a Dubai Expo 2020

Ram Mandir's model at Dubai Expo 2020
3/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

Ram Mandir model at Dubai Expo 2020 outlines Ayodhya as the 'center-point of India's total faith' 

The grandeur of India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
4/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

PM Modi shared a glimpse of the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
5/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

Neon light sets the beautiful tone of the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
6/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

Piyush Goyal congratulated the UAE leadership for being able to deliver this massive enterprise, EXPO 2020, despite the difficult times

India's cultural richness
7/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

The message of PM Narendra Modi was broadcast and relayed before the gathering at the inaugural event

Junagarh Fort at India pavilion
8/8
@narendramodi/Twitter

Outlining India's cultural & historic heritage, Dubai Expo also showcased Rajasthan's Junagarh Fort

