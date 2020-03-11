The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pakistan Air Force F-16 Crashes Near Islamabad; Terrifying Incident Caught On Camera

Pakistan News

Pakistan Airforce Spokesperson has said that its F-16 aircraft has crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

Reporting about a mishap on Wednesday, Pakistan Airforce Spokesperson has said that its F-16 aircraft has crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad. Crashing of the aircraft was caught on camera. As per reports, the aircraft crashed while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. While the pilot of the aircraft remained safe, no other casualties were reported. 

As per Pakistani media, police and rescue officials have reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area. A board of inquiry has also been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, said PAF spokesperson.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP