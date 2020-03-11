Pakistan Air Force F-16 Crashes Near Islamabad; Terrifying Incident Caught On Camera

Reporting about a mishap on Wednesday, Pakistan Airforce Spokesperson has said that its F-16 aircraft has crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad. Crashing of the aircraft was caught on camera. As per reports, the aircraft crashed while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. While the pilot of the aircraft remained safe, no other casualties were reported.

As per Pakistani media, police and rescue officials have reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area. A board of inquiry has also been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, said PAF spokesperson.