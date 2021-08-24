Afghanistan: Gun Battle Erupts In Panjshir; Northern Alliance Pushes Back Taliban

The Northern Alliance which has been battling the Taliban's oppressive regime in Afghanistan has further escalated its onslaught against the Taliban terrorists. Republic Media Network has accessed another video from Panjshir valley wherein the Northern Alliance fighters can be seen giving a bloody nose to Taliban terrorists. The video shows how the Northern Alliance, equipped with guns, grenades and rocket launchers is pushing back the Taliban terrorists' advances into Panjshir.

Northern Alliance rise against Taliban

Although the Taliban is equipped by the huge cache of weapons and military transporters such as Humvees left by the US after its hasty exit from Afghanistan, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud has been holding the bastion at Panjshir despite being short on supplies, arms and ammunition. Tajikistan has also pledged support to the Northern Alliance that is preparing for a war against the Taliban. Moreover, the local warlords and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh has also joined hands with Ahmad Shah to take on the rogue Taliban.

Experts have opined that the Northern Alliance is short on supplies at the moment, but will eventually be powered enough to fight the hostility of the Taliban. A day earlier, Republic had reported that 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in a heavy gun battle in Andarab. The escalations in anti-Taliban resistance have also been witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan. In several areas in Afghanistan, the Northern Alliance engaged in an intense gun battle and defeated the Taliban, thus liberating the areas from the clutches of Taliban control.

Situation in Afghanistan

Previously, Republic had reported that former Afghan Army commanders have also allied with the Northern Alliance to take on the Taliban terrorists. Even Afghan civilians have come in support of the Northern Resistance. There have been demonstrations held by Afghan civilians in Afghanistan as well as other parts of the world to protest against the atrocities of the Taliban.

The country has been facing the worst-ever situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to leave the country fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.