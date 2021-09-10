'Will Come Back & Haunt Them': Afghanistan Envoy exposes Pakistan's Role In Taliban Return

Appearing on the largest global debate on Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, M Ashraf Haidari, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, laid bare Islamabad's deeds in the Taliban's return and ongoing strife in Afghanistan.

Attacking the Imran Khan-led administration, Haidari said, "Even as we speak we can go online and see who is causing this, including the violence of the last three months or the sanctuary to Taliban for last two decades; there's no question who's been supporting Taliban."

He further said that the international community should help Afghans to form an inclusive government in the war-torn country that is acceptable to its people and foreign nations.

Haidari said, "if they (Pakistan) are going to play games, it will only come back and haunt them. No one should play with extremism and terrorism because we know what happened on 9/11."

Pakistan's support for the Taliban is no secret. Recently, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that the country has been a custodian of the Taliban. The motormouth minister further said that Islamabad has "taken care of Taliban for a long time."

Pakistan military also assisted the Taliban against resistance forces in Panjshir. Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence’s chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also visited Kabul and met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

'Taliban should include women and minorities'

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka further that the Taliban should include women in the new government as they represent 50% of the population. He also demanded the inclusion of ethnic and sectarian minorities, and the people of the former government.

"Afghanistan is one of the most diverse countries...they (women and minorities) want to be represented, their voice needs to be heard...International communities are clear on recognition those include truly meaningful inclusive government where all Afghans find their voices and the government that can move Afghanistan forward out of chaos, violence and destruction of Taliban's over past three months which has pushed to the economic collapse that is affecting every Afghan," he said.

The interim government announced by the Taliban includes 33 ministers. However, none of them are women. Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi recently said that women can't be ministers and they should restrict themselves to 'giving birth'. The terrorist organisation has also launched an offensive against minorities, according to several reports.