Russia: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Demands 'impartial Probe' Into Bucha Genocide

Amidst intensifying backlash over the Bucha genocide, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday, reiterated that allegations of civilian slayings in Bucha were provocations by Ukrainians that should be investigated. He further called for an 'impartial' probe over the genocide as the Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 42nd day. Peskov said, "It is important to establish what constitutes an impartial independent inquiry."

Peskov's statement comes after Russia on Monday, April 4, called for a UNSC session in order to discuss ‘provocation of Ukrainian radicals’ in the northern city. While addressing the issue at the Russia-UN Meet in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the Kyiv officials for politicising the humanitarian crisis to strengthen the ‘Anti-Russia’ narrative. "It is deplorable that humanitarian issues are being politicized and speculated. Fake facts are being presented," Sergey Lavrov said.

Sergey Lavrov claims Bucha genocide was 'staged'

Further refuting the allegations being levied on the Russian troops of committing ‘heinous war crimes,’ the Russian Foreign Minister called foul and stated that the whole incident reeks of a conspiracy to him. The corpses were "staged," according to Lavrov, and photographs of them were widely shared on social media by Ukraine and Western nations to discredit Russian troops.

Bucha genocide

Earlier on Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, released the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

Several European countries like Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy and a few Western countries have earlier announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in their countries. Various other administrations, including India and China, have sought to probe into the alleged war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose stringent financial sanctions on Russia.

Numerous leaders from Europe have also condemned Russia's action and called for an investigation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent inquiry into the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Additionally, the UN General Assembly will vote tomorrow on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.