Russian Defence Ministry Avers Few Of Its Troops Started Pulling Back From Ukraine Border

In a key development, the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, confirmed some of its troops have started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases after months of speculations suggesting that Moscow would invade Kyiv at any given moment. Citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, news agency Sputnik reported that the set of drills that involve nearly all districts and navies will continue.

"A number of combat training measures, including exercises, have been carried out in accordance with the plan. As the combat training measures are completed, the troops, as always, will make marches in a combined way to the points of permanent deployment," said Konashenkov.

"The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today. Separate units will make marches on their own as part of military columns," added the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence.

Заявление официального представителя Министерства обороны Российской Федерации генерал-майора Игоря Конашенкова о возвращении соединений и воинских частей в пункты постоянной дислокации https://t.co/XPLQot3Fcd pic.twitter.com/bkkRO3DCmf — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) February 15, 2022

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, after completing their tasks, have already begun … moving to their military barracks," Sputnik quoted Konashenkov as saying during a press conference on Tuesday.

Notably, the development came ahead of the scheduled meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said they received the US and NATO's response to Russia's proposals on regional security. According to a report by Sputnik, Lavrov stated that Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response. Lavrov further added that he has discussed the response with Russian President Vladimir Putin and added Moscow has prepared the response. He said Russia will try to resolve the issue through dialogue. According to Lavrov, both the United States and the intergovernmental military alliance are ready to initiate serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.

Russia 'partially unsatisfied' with US & NATO's response on security concerns

On Thursday, the Russian ministry had confirmed that they had started military drills with close ally Belarus, reported NBC News. The latest move from Russia came despite the Western nations pushing to sort out the issue diplomatically. As per the media reports, at least tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other forces are conducting joint exercises near the Ukrainian border. Apart from assembling near the Ukraine border, Russian warships had also arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills, a move that Kyiv labelled part of a "hybrid war." Though Moscow had claimed the assembling of troops only meant for military and naval drills, the western countries raised concerns Moscow could use them to execute their plan. Irrespective of western claims, Russia had stressed that the military and naval drills would not continue after February 20.

Image: AP