Students Will Be Taught 'corrected' Version Of History Under NEP: Dharmendra Pradhan

A corrected version of Indian history will be taught to students across the country under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami (January 26, 2023), announced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While speaking at a programme organised jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, the Education Minister made this huge statement.

The minister noted that the books are being republished with new compositions and new context and that these books will provide clarity to the world about India.

A 'Corrected' version of history will be taught to students from Jan 26, 2023

He further said that the new books will provide a new global perspective on India’s ancient culture and civilization in the 21st century. "We must give a new global perspective to India’s ancient culture and civilization in the 21st century. Books are being republished with new compositions. These books will give the world clarity about India. "These books will be available in digital mode as well," he added.

"Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy beginning January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. The mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless," Education Minister added.

Further stressing India's G20 presidency, Pradhan said this is a golden opportunity to present India's heritage to the world. "We must make the G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India’s art, culture, and civilization to the world," he said. The event was conducted at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar, in Bihar's Sasaram district. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the vice-chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Satyaprakash Bansal, and other scholars.

Image: PTI