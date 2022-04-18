Chef Mirvaan Makes A Diabetes-friendly Yogurt Parfait With Fruits This Week On Food Labs

When it comes to type 2 diabetes, the diagnosis can practically be reversed if certain lifestyle changes are implemented to minimize the symptoms. The largest aspect of a person’s lifestyle which must be monitored for this to occur is their diet. BeatO, the diabetes management app, in partnership with Republic Media Network, has launched Food Labs, an initiative that features Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, MasterChef India Finalist, and provides diabetes-friendly, delicious recipes, so that people can live their healthiest lives without compromising good food. Understanding that a healthy diet is the key to a healthy life, these recipes aim to provide people with underlying health conditions options that allow them to enjoy food without putting their health at risk.

Below, you will find one of the healthy, diabetes-friendly recipes featured on Food Labs, to satisfy any sweet tooth cravings encountered this summer.

Yogurt Parfait with Fruits

Yogurt is known to contain loads of nutrients and is also diabetes-friendly. By adding fruits, chia seeds and amaranth, you can give an amazing twist to your daily yoghurt and enjoy it in the best possible way.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of Greek yogurt or thick hung curd

1/2 tsp of honey or stevia

¼ cups of soaked chia seeds

½ cups of popped amaranth seeds

30 grams of chopped strawberries

20 grams of blueberries

50 grams orange segments

Walnuts, flax and mint for garnish

Method:

Whisk the yoghurt and honey in a bowl until you form a smooth paste. Add the chia seeds and the popped amaranth.

Cut the fruits into bite size pieces.

Take a parfait glass or a small bowl and add a layer of fruits followed by a layer of yoghurt mix. Repeat this process until the recipient is filled until the brim.

Top this layer with flax seeds, walnut and mint. Enjoy!

Benefits:

This dessert is loaded with antioxidants which makes it extremely nutritious. It is rich in both fiber and protein. It is one of the best dessert options for a diabetic person in this summer season.

Recommended serving size:

1 small Cup (75- 80 grams)

