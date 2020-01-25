Aquarius Horoscope For January 26, 2020 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances. They also have a very practical way of living and are always meticulous in their day to day lives. Read on to know more about your daily horoscope prediction:

Some important facts about the Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius Predictions - What to expect today?

Family

Your family will try to get close to you. You have been keeping busy for quite some time now, and your parents are worried about your health. Try to take care of your eating habits and make them feel that you are fine. Take them out for dinner sometimes even if they do not want to. Try spending time with them as much as possible.

READ | Libra Horoscope For January 24, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Health

Just getting up in the morning is not enough you need to exercise. Exercising will keep you energized and will make you positive. Think about considering it and adding it to your schedule.

READ | Aquarius Horoscope For January 25, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Love

Today, couples may start planning their future and may sort out differences between them. You might feel the need to be invested in something that is strong for a good time. Just organising everything can be a very good plan for you and might be the best path that you can go for it.

READ | Capricorn Horoscope For January 24, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Career

You will ride the wave of enthusiasm today and will be walking on new avenues that will lead towards your goal. All communications will lead to profitable situations. You feel positive about your work and yourself today.

READ | Gemini Horoscope For January 24, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

