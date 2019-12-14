Cancer Horoscope For December 15, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign in astrology. People who are born between June 22-July 22 fall under this sun sign. Cancerians have intense feelings, which get displayed in open. They easily get influenced by the environment and how others are feeling and thus may not be able to think straight. They are creative and love creating anything that is worthwhile.

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 2, 8 and 11

Ruling Planet: Moon

Lucky colour: Red and Blue

Cancer-What to expect today?

You will expect many things from different people, but it can result in over-expectations in life. However, today many things might fall into place according to what you want. It can be a difficult day in the first half. However, you will feel light and free towards the second half.

Also Read | Cancer Horoscope For December 11, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Love

You will feel the need to express to the world about your love, but your partner might feel otherwise. It is okay to have communication problems, but fuelling them is not suggested. Things can go awry if the communication gap is not reduced.

Also Read | Cancer Horoscope For December 10, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Career

Taking risks and putting yourself out, there is the only way you will achieve anything. You will have to initiate great conversations with your seniors to get their attention right. However, if things do not go right, there is always a second chance.

Health

It is suggested to focus on your health in the coming days. There might be little discomfort that you will be facing, which can be avoided with good nutrition. Simple workouts can also help to change your habits.

Also Read | Cancer Love Compatibility: Here Are Best Compatible Signs For The Crab

Family

Communicating with your family is important, you will have to talk to your parents about your issues. Also, a big get-together is foreseen. There will be instances when you feel impatient, but that will pass. Remember to participate in any family meets.

Also Read | Cancer Horoscope For December 9, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions