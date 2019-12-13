Capricorn Horoscope For December 14 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. They are natural goal setters who accomplish a lot when working under definite guidelines. They, above all, love structure and order. Capricorns can be quite stubborn as well as determined and ambitious. They are known for having very traditional values, and this comes best in the way they deal with family. Read more to know what the signs hold for you today.

Capricorns- What to expect today?

Things might get tougher today. Have patience and keep going as this is a temporary phase. But this will also teach you many lessons about relationship and work.

Relationship

You are like coconut. You are tough and harsh from outside whereas soft-hearted and full of compassion inside. Nowadays, you might feel to have strong control over your home. You want to do everything on your own, from cleaning, cooking to decorating. Make sure that you do not dominate your partner or try to change their behaviour. Otherwise, it could lead to unnecessary conflicts. You know that you are gentle and passionate. Surprise your partner, shower them with love and relax for a while.



Single

You are not demanding yet you want your space in a relationship. People usually consider this behaviour as rude. But you still hold on to maintaining independence and are quite honest about it. You do not obsess over someone for long or stick to people. Therefore, stars encourage you to stay single until you find someone who understands you completely.

Health

After days of hard work, your mind and body need break. You have been feeling low these days. Spend some time in solitude to get yourself through this situation independently. It is important to think in the right direction and plan.



Career

Your job requires you to completely immerse yourself in it. You have all the qualities that a company wants in its employee. This makes your superiors feel happy and secure. But these days your work will involve more thought process and throw bundles of responsibilities on your shoulders. You might have an emotional need to fulfil after getting out of the workplace, which seems impossible now. You have to become stronger and grab all the opportunities because this phase is temporary, yet is full of long term benefits.

