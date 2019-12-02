Capricorn Horoscope For December 3, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Prediction

Born between December 22 – January 19, Capricorns are masters of self-control. They can lead the way and manage many people who work for them. Belonging to the element of earth, people born under Capricorn are too stiff and stubborn to move from one perspective. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and its influence makes these people practical and responsible. Concentrated and resourceful, Capricorn is someone who gets the job done and does not mind working for long hours.

Capricorn – What to expect today?

Today, you will feel relieved that you are finally doing something to actually settle your debts. New people can come to you and they will add value to your life. You will start taking life in a new direction too.

Love

A new love affair is also possible but think twice before you get into any commitment. The day is perfect to correct any problems that have been arising in your relationship. If you are in a relationship, it is advisable to express your desires more assertively.

Career

You did not create a problem but today you find yourself surrounded by a lot of them. You may have to stay back at work for a longer duration. This is a very good time to join new teams and projects.

Health

Spend time among nature which can be inspiring for you. Your subconscious mind is highly active and that will cause some emotional crisis during the day. Enjoy all the things that you share with your family members.

Family

You might experience disputes regarding the property with your siblings. Due to differentiating opinions there might be a lot of tension at home. You need to maintain a cordial relationship with all the members for the smooth functioning of the family.

