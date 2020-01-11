Capricorn Horoscope For January 12, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Green and Red

Lucky Number: 5 and 9

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Capricorn-What to expect today, January 12, 2020?

You may get a phone call or letter concerning a positive potential change in your monetary situation. The change will have your mind buzzing over possibilities for the future. You may end up being worried about being able to make the most of this situation. However, your practicality will enable you to face it efficiently and objectively.

Love

You currently see no future in your relationship or your expectations of a fruitful future seem futile right now. There can be emotional friction between you and your partner which can cause distress among you both. You need to understand that if there is any problem then you need to sit down and sort it out as soon as possible.

Career

You may feel like doing something creative and out-of-the-box. You like to put your creative and inventive skills to proper use. If you find any such opportunity, then make use of the opportunity. Your instincts are much better than you think.

Health

With this dull day, it is advised that you pay heed to all your health problems today. Those who are middle-aged and above need to pay special attention to your health today. Go for the appointment that you have been pushing for so long and tend to any other issues you may have.

Family

You will see some ups and downs regarding matters of your family. Maintain cautious relations with your family members as they will need your support today. Be careful with what you speak as small problems can lead to bigger issues in the future. Unwanted discussions will only make you worried, so it is best to stay away.

